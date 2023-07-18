Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Opens Up About Rocky Journey To The NFL

Browns Defender Opens Up About Rocky Journey To The NFL

By

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk #51 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble for a turnover during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The dream of playing in the NFL has been shared by untold numbers of children throughout the decades.

Of course, realizing that dream is something only a select few get to experience.

That’s why athletes that make it to the league can appreciate the hard work and dedication it takes to make an NFL roster.

Jordan Kunaszyk is one such player for the Cleveland Browns.

Kunaszyk is about to embark on his second season in Cleveland and the linebacker’s journey to professional football has been inspirational.

 

Humble Beginnings

Kunaszyk enjoyed playing football as a youth and that love translated into a productive prep career at Roseville High School in Roseville, California.

During his senior year for the Tigers, Kunaszyk was chosen as a first-team All-Sierra Foothill League when he netted 101 tackles, a pair of sacks, and an interception.

Even with lofty numbers and accolades, Kunaszyk received exactly zero offers to play college ball.

However, he believed in himself, and Kunaszyk enrolled at American River Junior College in Sacramento, California.

“Going that route [junior college], it doesn’t really matter where you start, but it matters what you are doing along the process to get to where you desire to be,” Kunaszyk said during a recent interview.

The Juco decision paid off as Kunaszyk played lights out and accumulated 118 tackles (the most in California Juco ball) and three sacks.

He received numerous honors including CCCAA NorCal Division Defensive Player of the Year.

After the year, he had offers from several colleges including Colorado, Iowa State, and Cal.

Kunaszyk decided to stay close to home and matriculated to play for the Golden Bears.

 

Improving at Cal

Kunaszyk may have started at the bottom of the linebacker depth chart at Cal, but he climbed it quickly.

During his first season as a reserve, Kunaszyk had 51 stops followed by 74 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two picks his junior year.

That led to an outstanding senior year in which he tallied 148 tackles, four sacks, one interception, three passes defended, and five forced fumbles.

Those numbers were hard to ignore and Kunaszyk was named a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated and first-team All-Pac 12.

 

No love for Kunaszyk in the Draft

Apparently, it didn’t matter much to NFL scouts how well Kunaszyk played at Cal.

He went undrafted during the 2019 NFL Draft but received a free-agent offer from the Carolina Panthers.

In order to make the Panthers’ roster, Kunaszyk had to become a demon on special teams.

“It was a new game for me,” Kunaszyk explained. “I’ve labored and I’ve studied film and I’ve worked on my craft and just worked on so many things in my game relating to special teams. It’s beginning to pay off. I’m beginning to see results that I’ve always aspired to have when it came to playing special teams. I genuinely love playing special teams. It is fun.”

It didn’t matter if he wouldn’t get a lot of playing time during games, Kunaszyk was going to show the Carolina coaches that he belonged.

“I’m not the most talented person, I’m not the biggest, I’m not the fastest, I’m not the strongest, things don’t always come easy to me but what I do is I work hard,” Kunaszyk said. “I put my head down, I’m diligent in my work, in my studies and over time things end up working out.”

Kunaszyk had seven tackles during his rookie year before being waived in September 2020.

He was then signed by the Washington Football Team and spent most of the next two seasons on and off the organization’s 53-man roster.

At the end of the 2021 campaign, Kunaszyk had totaled just seven combined tackles for Washington before being released in the spring of 2022.

 

Signed by Cleveland

Normally, such instability in one’s career would cause most people to give up.

Kunaszyk’s outlook on his life and career, however, changed for the better in 2019.

“It wasn’t until 2019 when God saved me and I gave my life to Jesus that my identity switched from football to who I am in Christ,” said Kunazyk. “Now that whatever happens along my journey I could rest in the fact that God is good and I’m grateful for everything that I have in my life.”

Before the 2022 NFL season, Kunaszyk was signed by the Browns and made the team.

“Cleveland calls in training camp and I make the initial 53-man roster, which I wasn’t supposed to make, I was really coming in as a camp body. But by God’s grace, I ended up playing really well.”

Kunaszyk had his best year yet as a pro when he started two games and had 22 combined tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in ‘22.

During the most recent offseason, Cleveland re-signed Kunaszyk and he is excited to work with new special teams coach Bubba Ventrone, himself a former Browns player.

“It really matters a lot just to have a coach who has been there and has done that and a coach who has been in a similar situation as me,” Kunaszyk said.

 

Giving His All

Kunaszyk doesn’t know quite what to expect in his fifth NFL season.

However, his work ethic has already been noticed by Cleveland’s coaches and fellow players.

Kunaszyk plans to keep bringing his ‘A’ game every day.

“Ideal 2023 for me just looks like me just doing the best that I can every single day, being the best player that I can be, impacting my teammates in a positive manner and living my life devoted to Jesus and honoring him on the field in everything that I do,” Kunaszyk said.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Tease New Helmets For 2023 Season

1 hour ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares High Expectations For Browns This Fall

2 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Legend To Close Out 2023 Hall Of Fame Ceremony

2 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stump Mitchell Makes His Thoughts Clear About Nick Chubb's Abilities

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

ESPN Reveals Their Ranking For Joel Bitonio Among Guards

1 day ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Kicker Gets Honest After Challenging 2022 Season

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former Player Names Browns A Dark Horse Contender

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Details Why Next Season Is Crucial For Browns

2 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

PFF Names 3 Browns Players To Build Around In 2023

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Respond To Latest ESPN RB Rankings

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Predicted To Have A Big Comeback Season With Browns

3 days ago

Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns LB Makes His Thoughts Clear About Upcoming Season

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

ESPN Reveals Their Ranking For RB Nick Chubb

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Comes To Myles Garrett's Defense Amid Criticism

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Former Browns Player Makes Alarming Comment About Myles Garrett

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans React To Nick Chubb's Ranking Among Top Running Backs

4 days ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel Announces Documentary For Next Month

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns DE Claims He's Ready To Win A Super Bowl

4 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Stat Shows Browns' Struggles In One-Score Games Last Season

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Predicted To Have Career Season For Browns

4 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details How Browns Can Become A Playoff Team This Season

4 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Speaks On His Chemistry With Amari Cooper

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Spotted Getting In Work At His Camp

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Is Not Worried About Leadership With Browns This Season

6 days ago

Browns Tease New Helmets For 2023 Season

No more pages to load