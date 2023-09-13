Browns Defender Praises Jim Schwartz’s Mentality

What a way for the Cleveland Browns to start the 2023 NFL season.

Not only did they defeat a division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals, but they did it in a dominating fashion.

The defense was sensational, limiting the Bengals to three points and Joe Burrow to 82 passing yards.

While they only had two sacks, Cleveland’s defensive front kept the pressure on Burrow and the Bengals offensive line.

Their aggressiveness flustered the Bengals, giving them only 142 total yards.

That masterful performance by the Browns defense has safety Rodney McLeod praising defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

In his recent appearance on ESPN Cleveland, the veteran defensive back commended Schwartz for his passion for the game and his football intelligence.

"He's great, he's passionate, football genius, seen a lot, done a lot, won a lot of games," – @Rodney_McLeod4 has HIGH praise for Jim Schwartz. pic.twitter.com/BSxkr0bREW — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 12, 2023

Schwartz has been coaching since 1991, when he became the secondary coach for North Carolina Central.

Meanwhile, he got his first NFL position as a personnel scout for the Bill Belichick-led Browns.

He also coached for the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans before becoming the Detroit Lions head coach.

During his stint in Detroit, Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley became All-Pro defensive tackles.

Schwartz also led the Lions to a playoff appearance in 2011 but lost to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round.

Before rejoining the Browns, Schwartz had stints with the Titans, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles.

He is now at the helm of a solid defensive unit featuring All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who had 32 total sacks in 2021 and 2022.

Garrett got much-needed help with the arrival of Dalvin Tomlinson and Za’Darius Smith.

Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Grant Delpit lead their defensive secondary.