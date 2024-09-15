Browns Defender Receives Fine For Hit On Dak Prescott

The Cleveland Browns star defensive tackle didn’t need a lot of time to put the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line on notice in the season opener.

Just 20 seconds into the game, the former Minnesota Viking logged a solo sack on quarterback Dak Prescott.

It seemed like the Browns’ defense was going to pick up things right where they left them last season, but that wasn’t the case at all.

To add insult to injury, the league has decided to fine Tomlinson for the hit.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Tomlinson will have to pay $22,511 for the hit, even though there was no flag on the play.

The NFL fined Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson $22,511 for this hit on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. There was no flag on the play. pic.twitter.com/wCPjnO5ISV — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 14, 2024

Tomlinson landed his full body weight on the sack over Prescott.

This policy vouches to keep quarterbacks out of harm’s way, which is why they will fine him even though there was no penalty for unnecessary roughness.

Clearly, the league believes the referees should’ve thrown a flag.

The play took place on the very first drive of the game.

The Cowboys punted, and it looked like the Browns’ defense was going to feast against the Cowboys.

It didn’t take much more time before they crumbled and made Prescott look like prime Joe Montana.

Tomlinson is entering his second season with the team and his eighth in the league, and having him at his best gives the Browns one of the deadliest pass-rushing duos in the game.

He logged three sacks in 16 appearances in his first season with the team, so he’s clearly on pace to top that this season.

