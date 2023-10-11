Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

Browns Defender Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

By

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns offense has offered some mixed results, but the defense has been mostly lights out thus far.

That’s why that 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens right before the BYE week hurt so much, as they know they can be one of the most dominant defensive units in the game.

With that in mind, LB Sione Takitaki talked about how they need to get back to basics and review the fundamentals to be as good as they were through the first three weeks of the season when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

This will likely be the toughest challenge they have to face this season.

Kyle Shanahan’s team has looked like the best in the NFL, sitting on a 5-0 record and boasting a plethora of playmakers on both sides of the field, especially in offense.

Takitaki had words of praise for their offense, especially in terms of versatility with players like Christian McCaffrey, and also praised Brock Purdy for the way he takes care of the football.

The Niners have outscored other teams by 99 points this season, scoring at least 30 points in each and every single one of their games, and eight if we date back to last year’s regular season.

Unfortunately, the Browns might not have Deshaun Watson on the field for this crucial matchup, as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

That will only put even more pressure on Jim Schwartz’s defense, but they have the talent and skill to make a statement.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Have A Decision To Make About Deshaun Watson

8 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Have Backup Plan In Case Deshaun Watson Remains Inactive

10 mins ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.

Sione Takitaki Gets Honest On Importance Of Browns' Defensive Line

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns walks onto the field during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Player Blasts Deshaun Watson Over Not Playing Against Ravens

20 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Shares Light On Injury Bothering Deshaun Watson

20 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Expectations For Browns After 4 Games

20 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans Receive Big Update On Myles Garrett's Injury

23 hours ago

browns helmet

Super Bowl Champion Expects Big Game From 1 Browns Group Position

24 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Concerning Update On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Gives His Thoughts On Browns' First Part Of Season

2 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Makes A Wild Suggestion For HC Next Season

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks towards the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans Get Concerning Update On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Browns' Defense

2 days ago

cleveland browns

1 Under The Radar Browns Defender Is Thriving This Season

3 days ago

Shawn Porter prepares for the start of a welterweight title fight against WBO champion Terence Crawford at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shawn Porter Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Stats Confirm 1 Browns Player May Be Becoming 'Elite'

3 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baker Mayfield Reveals His Relationship With Odell Beckham Jr.

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Pro-Bowler Explains Why Browns Teammates Were Frustrated With Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Reporter Gets Honest On Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs

4 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baker Mayfield Makes An Admission About His Browns Exit

4 days ago

browns helmets

Analyst Notes What Browns Need To Show After Bye Week

5 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Reporter Notes 1 Browns Issue During Ravens Game

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns GM Comments On Running Game Without Nick Chubb

6 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Defense Under Jim Schwartz

6 days ago

Analyst Says Browns Have A Decision To Make About Deshaun Watson

No more pages to load