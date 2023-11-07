Browns Defender Speaks On Team’s Next Challenge

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns decimated the Arizona Cardinals 27-0.

It marked the team’s first shutout win since taking down the Buffalo Bills, 8-0, in 2007.

During the contest, Cleveland’s defense sacked Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune seven times and intercepted him twice.

The Browns will have a much tougher matchup this weekend against division rival Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Jackson in Maryland and Cleveland defender Juan Thornhill recently talked about the upcoming game against the former NFL MVP (via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Kabot on Twitter).

“He’s [Jackson] really showing it this year.He’s sitting in that pocket, he’s delivering the passes, he’s showing the whole world that he’s a quarterback. It’s going to be a good matchup. We got our hands full this week, but we’re definitely prepared for it.”

After beginning the season 3-2, the Ravens have won four straight and sit atop the AFC North with a 7-2 record.

Many NFL talking heads have recently called Baltimore the best team in the NFL, and part of the reason is that Jackson is playing very good football.

Through nine games, he has 1,954 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions, plus 440 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

In Week 4, Jackson tossed two touchdown passes against the Browns in a 28-3 win.

Cleveland has not had much success against the quarterback in his career.

Dating back to his rookie year in 2018, Jackson is 7-3 against the Browns, and only one of those losses came at home in Baltimore.

Apparently, Vegas believes that this trend will continue as the Browns have already been installed as 5-6 point underdogs for Sunday’s game.