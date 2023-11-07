Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Speaks On Team’s Next Challenge

Browns Defender Speaks On Team’s Next Challenge

By

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns decimated the Arizona Cardinals 27-0.

It marked the team’s first shutout win since taking down the Buffalo Bills, 8-0, in 2007.

During the contest, Cleveland’s defense sacked Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune seven times and intercepted him twice.

The Browns will have a much tougher matchup this weekend against division rival Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Jackson in Maryland and Cleveland defender Juan Thornhill recently talked about the upcoming game against the former NFL MVP (via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Kabot on Twitter).

“He’s [Jackson] really showing it this year.He’s sitting in that pocket, he’s delivering the passes, he’s showing the whole world that he’s a quarterback. It’s going to be a good matchup. We got our hands full this week, but we’re definitely prepared for it.”

After beginning the season 3-2, the Ravens have won four straight and sit atop the AFC North with a 7-2 record.

Many NFL talking heads have recently called Baltimore the best team in the NFL, and part of the reason is that Jackson is playing very good football.

Through nine games, he has 1,954 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions, plus 440 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

In Week 4, Jackson tossed two touchdown passes against the Browns in a 28-3 win.

Cleveland has not had much success against the quarterback in his career.

Dating back to his rookie year in 2018, Jackson is 7-3 against the Browns, and only one of those losses came at home in Baltimore.

Apparently, Vegas believes that this trend will continue as the Browns have already been installed as 5-6 point underdogs for Sunday’s game.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Notable Browns Group Position

5 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin Stefanski Addresses 1 Offensive Issue During Cardinals Game

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Kevin Stefanski Offers An Update On Jedrick Wills Injury Scare

6 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

Browns Star Got Huge Ovation at Cavaliers Game

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Credits Kevin Stefanski For Browns Sweet Moment

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Has Playful Reaction To His Recent TD Streak

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Stats Show Deshaun Watson Has Played At An Elite Level In Last 2 Full Games

10 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble forced by Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Had Historical Performance Against Cardinals

13 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Opens Up On Struggles Ahead Of This Season

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Insider Denies 1 Trade Deadline Report About The Team

1 day ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

Cardinals Will Miss Key Receiver In Browns Game

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Share Exciting Hype-Up Video Ahead Of Cardinals Game

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Make 1 WR Move Ahead Of Cardinals Game

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Week 9 Game Predictions: Cardinals At Browns

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's Return

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Analysts Note 1 Thing Deshaun Watson Must Do Against Cardinals

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Receiver Has Honest Reaction To Deshaun Watson's Return

2 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns Could Get Key Lineman Back This Sunday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman

Browns Coach Has High Praise For 1 Rookie's Work Ethic

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Numbers Show Browns Defense Remains Dominant This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz

Jim Schwartz Discusses How Browns Prepare For Cardinals QBs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Browns Make Official Decision On Deshaun Watson's Status

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

Cade York Is Reportedly Signing With a New NFL Team

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Players Should Raise Their Voice On Deshaun Watson Situation

3 days ago

Kevin Stefanski Praises Notable Browns Group Position

No more pages to load