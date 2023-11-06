Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski Praises Notable Browns Group Position

By

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have found ways to win football games, even when it hasn’t been pretty.

With Deshaun Watson missing half of the season to date, P.J. Walker was able to hold down the fort, and the defense took care of business as well.

Needless to say, it also took a big effort from their running game to keep the boat afloat without their two best offensive players.

With that in mind, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski recently praised the running back room over their versatility (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

The Browns lost superstar running back Nick Chubb for the season just a handful of games into the campaign.

Bringing back veteran running back Kareem Hunt has done wonders for the team, as he’s been able to handle workhorse duties, all while Jerome Ford excels as a pass-catching and chance-of-pace back.

Obviously, having Watson back on the field is also great for the running game, as his presence will open up way more holes for the backs.

Also, the Browns’ offensive line has been nothing short of spectacular.

All things considered, this Browns team has more than enough talent and resources to make some noise in the playoffs.

Of course, there’s still half of the season ahead, and plenty of things could happen, both good and bad.

But if this unit continues to play the way they’ve played and the defense keeps locking things up on a weekly basis, the rest of the league should be careful when facing the new-look Browns.

