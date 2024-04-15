Browns Nation

Monday, April 15, 2024
Browns Defender Will Wear A New Number This Season

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

After a stellar season that saw Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit being named to the Pro Bowl reserve roster, the veteran defender has something new up his sleeve for the 2024 season.

Actually, it’s on his chest and back, too.

The Browns’ Twitter feed shared a post of Delpit’s number swap for the upcoming season, and fans of the defensive back will be excited to see his return to the familiar No. 9 he first wore during his college days.

At LSU, Delpit originally wore the No. 9 with the Tigers before switching to No. 7 uniform for his final season in 2019.

As No. 22, Delpit was one of Cleveland’s best defenders over the past three seasons.

After sitting out the 2020 season recovering from an injury, Delpit has recorded 251 tackles in 45 NFL games and six interceptions.

Delpit was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft second round by the Browns after a monumental career at LSU.

The safety was named the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back in his final season at LSU as well as being named a consensus All-American in both 2018 and 2019.

When Delpit originally entered the NFL, only athletes on the offensive side of the ball were allowed to wear single-digit jerseys.

The NFL changed their rules for which players could wear single digits in 2021, opening up the jersey options to defensive players.

Delpit – who inked a new three-year, $36 million contract with the team in 2023 – told fans on social media he would host an exchange to replace jerseys for fans that own the No. 22.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation