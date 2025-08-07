Browns Drop In Latest NFL Power Rankings

When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Browns.

The season hasn’t even started, yet the team is already dealing with injuries and off-the-field issues.

That’s why Eric Edholm of NFL.com dropped the Browns to the bottom of his latest power rankings.

“It’s hard to say it has been a banner camp for the Browns. First, second-round pick Quinshon Judkins was arrested a few weeks before the team reported (and the rookie running back hasn’t participated in team activities since). Then Kenny Pickett got hurt, throwing a wrench into the team’s four-QB jamboree, and then CB Martin Emerson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. So far, it’s hard to know how the QB battle will end up, as neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders have yet been able to make a big move. There also are questions about the RB and WR rotations and just how many weapons will be at the quarterbacks’ disposal after Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. There’s just too much up in the air for this team right now to believe good things are imminent on the horizon,” Edholm wrote.

It’s hard to say that the Browns are the worst team in football.

Nevertheless, Edholm does have some valid points regarding what the team has had to deal with this offseason.

Judkins’ absence is a big blow, but the Browns still have fellow rookie Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford to carry the ball while they wait out his situation.

They also need to figure out what to do regarding Judkin’s contract, as he has yet to sign, but he’s still subject to the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Losing Emerson is a disappointment because he was expected to bounce back after a down season.

Then again, they should be more than able to take care of business in the secondary without him.

As for the quarterback situation, Joe Flacco was always expected to get the bulk of the first-team reps and be the starter.

At the end of the day, plans haven’t changed much for this team, yet they continue to get a pessimistic forecast because they’re the Browns.

