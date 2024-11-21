Browns Nation

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Browns Elevate TE To Active Roster Ahead Of Steelers Game

Browns Elevate TE To Active Roster Ahead Of Steelers Game



A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

While the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season may, for all intents and purposes, be over already, they will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, and they would absolutely love to get a win over their longtime AFC North rivals.

While tight end David Njoku, who has been dealing with a knee ailment lately, is expected to play on Thursday, the Browns have made a move to add depth at that position.

According to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, they have elevated tight end Blake Whiteheart from their practice squad.

Whiteheart, a North Carolina native, played his college ball at Wake Forest University beginning in the 2018 season.

During his senior season there, he caught 24 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns before going undrafted in 2022.

He got spot duty in two games with the Arizona Cardinals last season as a rookie before the Browns signed him to their practice squad late this summer.

In four previous games this season, he has three catches for 13 yards and one touchdown.

After trading five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith prior to this year’s trade deadline, the Browns seem to be starting a retooling or rebuilding process while could involve evaluating some young players such as Whiteheart.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman has stepped up his offensive production since Cooper was sent to the Buffalo Bills, and quarterback Jameis Winston has shown promise since replacing the injured Deshaun Watson.

No matter how badly things are going for the Browns at any given time, a win over Pittsburgh is a reason for their fans to celebrate a little.

Browns Nation