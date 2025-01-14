Browns Nation

Monday, January 13, 2025
Insider Notes Big Blunder By Browns In 2020 NFL Draft

Yagya Bhargava
Insider Notes Big Blunder By Browns In 2020 NFL Draft
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs has etched his name in NFL history, becoming the first player ever to earn First-Team All-Pro honors at both the left and right tackle positions.

The 25-year-old offensive lineman’s latest achievement adds another remarkable chapter to his already impressive career.

Browns Insider Tony Grossi didn’t miss the opportunity to point out what now looks like a significant misstep by the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 draft.

“Browns drafted Jedrick Wills ahead of him,” Grossi noted on X,

Grossi highlighted how the Browns selected Wills with the 10th overall pick, while Wirfs went to the Buccaneers with the 13th pick. For Browns fans, it’s become a painful reminder of what could have been.

The Browns’ selection of Jedrick Wills came with hopes of solidifying their left tackle position for years to come.

However, persistent knee injuries have kept Wills from reaching his full potential, casting doubt on the Browns’ investment.

Just three picks later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struck gold with Tristan Wirfs, who has emerged as one of the NFL’s elite offensive linemen.

He played a crucial role in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV triumph and hasn’t looked back since. His accolades speak volumes – multiple Pro Bowl nods and First-Team All-Pro honors decorate his resume.

While Wirfs continues to flourish, Wills’ career has taken a different path.

Wills’ 2024 season concluded with another stint on injured reserve, leaving the Browns to ponder what might have been had they selected Wirfs instead.

