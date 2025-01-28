Juan Thornhill Defends Controversial Post After Backlash From Fans

The Cleveland Browns’ season came to an early end.

Not many people thought the Browns would miss the playoffs this season, much less win just three games.

That’s why it’s easy to understand why the fans and the players are so frustrated right now.

Notably, that includes safety Juan Thornhill.

The former Kansas City Chiefs player took to TikTok to express his frustration about not playing in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Is Juan Thornhill on TikTok possibly indicating he wish he’d have stayed in KC or something else? #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/fXbp8ENiPr — Chad Bleeds Browns (@Browns_Bleeding) January 27, 2025

Of course, that rubbed some fans the wrong way.

It didn’t take long for them to call him out, saying it seemed like he wished he had never left the Chiefs.

With that in mind, Thornhill took to X to call the fans ‘annoying,’ stating that everybody wished they would be playing in the championship game.

Who doesn’t want to be in the championship game? Yall are annoying af — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) January 27, 2025

That’s a valid point, but given his past with the Chiefs organization and how things have gone for him since he left Arrowhead, it’s also easy to understand where the fans are coming from.

Thornhill has missed significant time due to injuries since joining the Browns, and even when he has been able to play, he hasn’t been particularly impressive.

The Browns need to get back on track next season.

Another disappointing campaign will most likely cost several people their jobs, and the front office could also choose to blow up the roster and start from scratch.

So, if Thornhill and the rest of the guys want to play for a Super Bowl ticket, they better show that on the field as well.

NEXT:

Jalen Milroe Gets Honest About His Time With Tommy Rees