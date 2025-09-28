Browns Exploring Trade Market To Address Key Roster Concern

The Cleveland Browns continue to struggle to find any sort of consistency at left tackle.

That position has been a bit of a headache for years.

Now, with Dawand Jones suffering yet another season-ending injury, the team has learned the hard way that they just can’t count on him to be a long-term solution at the position.

The same goes for the often-injured and aging Jack Conklin.

That’s why, given their shortage of options, it’s not much of a surprise to hear that they’re currently in the market for an experienced left tackle, according to a report by Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com:

“I hear the Browns are seriously shopping for an experienced left tackle, hoping to make a trade for someone who can help that beleaguered position. With Dawand Jones (knee) out for season and Jack Conklin seemingly battling one injury after another, the Browns know they can’t keep starting KT Leveston and Cornelius Lucas together at the tackles,” Pluto wrote.

The Browns made a bit of a gamble when they chose to rely on Jones for this season.

It’s not that he hadn’t shown flashes of strong play or anything.

Nevertheless, given his history of injuries, it was still a major concern before the start of the campaign, and, unfortunately, it didn’t take long until he proved why.

The Browns’ quarterback situation is another big talking point, and rightfully so.

But even though Joe Flacco has struggled mightily, there are legitimate reasons to have doubts about him as the season goes by.

Then again, there’s only so much any quarterback can do when he’s not getting any sort of pass or blindside protection.

This team needs to find a solution at left tackle, hopefully for the long run.

And rebuilding the offensive line as a whole should be near the top of the priority list in the offseason, maybe even higher than quarterback.

