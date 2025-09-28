Insider Urges Browns To Draft Intriguing OT Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have some major issues at tackle right now.

Dawand Jones is out for the season, and after suffering from three different season-ending injuries in as many years in the league, it’s become painfully evident that he’s not a long-term solution at the position.

Jack Conklin, on the other hand, is entering the final stretch of his career, and there are legitimate reasons to believe that this will be his final season in the league.

With that in mind, the Browns need to prioritize rebuilding their offensive line in the offseason.

That’s why team insider Zac Jackson urged them to use one of their first-round picks to get Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor went viral for a near-touchdown reception.

Despite his 366-pound frame, he was still out there as a pass-catcher on a trick play, and he almost bulldozed his way to the endzone.

Now the Browns HAVE TO draft Proctor at No. 4 https://t.co/M9Y8Hjhk1D — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 28, 2025

The jury is still out on whether Proctor is a right or left tackle, and he’s been slightly disappointing this season, but not because of subpar play.

If anything, expectations may have been a little too steep for the OT.

Also, Alabama is no longer the powerhouse it was during the Nick Saban era.

Whatever the case, Proctor is an absolute specimen, and he’s the type of player who could make an immediate impact at the next level if he stays healthy.

Who knows? He might even give Kevin Stefanski yet another option for his play-action-heavy offense, and one would have to think twice before tackling him in the open field.

