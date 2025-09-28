Browns Face Daunting Road Record In Detroit

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunning upset in Week 3 over the Green Bay Packers for their first win of the year, and now they head north for another NFC North battle as they are set to take on the Detroit Lions in a quest to get back to .500 and win consecutive games for the first time since late 2023.

The Lions will be on a short week after an impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 3, but if history is any indication, they could make quick work of the Browns on Sunday.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi pointed out that the Browns are 1-10 all-time in Detroit, with their only win over the Lions in Detroit coming in 1983.

The Browns and Lions have only played roughly every four years, and they haven’t played in Detroit since 2017, when the Lions trounced Cleveland 38-24.

These are two of the least successful franchises in NFL history, so it’s certainly concerning that the Browns have had so little success against a team that has typically been quite awful.

That being said, anything that happened eight years ago doesn’t provide much of an indication of how this Sunday’s matchup will go, so it’s best to look at this positively and say the Browns are due for their first win in the Motor City in 42 years.

The Lions have scored 90 points over the last two games while the Browns haven’t scored more than 17 in a game this year, so something has to give on Sunday if the Browns are going to pull this off.

