Kevin Stefanski Addresses Possible Kicker Change After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns dominated most statistical categories against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday but walked away with a frustrating 17-16 loss to open their season.

The Browns controlled the game for long stretches, outgaining Cincinnati 327-141 in total yards while holding possession for nearly 36 minutes.

However, execution in crucial moments cost Cleveland what should have been a statement victory.

Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt missed both an extra point and a 36-yard field goal attempt in the game, leaving points on the field.

Despite the costly misses, head coach Kevin Stefanski stood behind his young kicker and ruled out any immediate changes at the position.

“I’m not there on those types of things. Points are at premium, obviously, so that’s frustrating. Andre has had a really good camp, and he’s done a nice job for us. So, I’m not there,” Stefanski said, per Scott Petrak.

The Browns’ defense created consistent pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, generating multiple sacks and forcing errors throughout the afternoon.

Cleveland’s offense moved the ball effectively as quarterback Joe Flacco completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards and one touchdown.

Two interceptions by Flacco halted promising drives, though both came off deflected passes from receiver drops rather than poor decisions.

The Browns had multiple late possessions with chances to reclaim the lead but failed to convert those opportunities into points.

His support for Szmyt suggests the organization remains committed to developing the rookie despite early struggles.

Cleveland showed balance on both sides of the ball but must improve their finishing ability in close games to compete in the tough AFC North division.

