Browns Have Had Troubling Trend With Bubba Ventrone

In the wake of last week’s disappointing and shocking loss to the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns are doing some serious soul-searching. Because of that, certain fans and analysts around the NFL are saying it’s time for a major change in the coaching staff.

Special teams coach Bubba Ventrone has been in the hot seat because his players didn’t compete at the level the Browns needed on Sunday. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Daryl Ruiter touched upon how the unit has come up short.

“Special teams have been a disaster. We’ve seen missed kicks. We’ve seen blocked kicks. Six returns for touchdowns against Bubba Ventrone’s special teams since he took over. ” Ruiter said.

Special Teams Mistakes Highlighted in Week 10 Loss

Six returns for touchdowns are a lot, and obviously, they can be the difference between wins and losses. For a team holding a 2-7 record, these mistakes won’t be forgotten.

The two moments most damaging to Ventrone’s job security were when the Browns gave up a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and then also yielded a 74-yard punt return touchdown in the loss to the Jets. Taken together, it casts special teams in a very bad light.

Thankfully for him, head coach Kevin Stefanski came to Ventrone’s defense, stating that he has a ton of faith in the coach and the players that he leads. Further reporting has suggested that Ventrone’s job is probably safe, at least for now.

But the facts are facts, and numbers can’t be ignored. Cleveland’s special teams came up short in a big way when the Browns were desperate for a win.

He may have his job for the rest of the season, but any more moments like these painful ones from week 10 could doom Ventrone’s future with the Browns.

