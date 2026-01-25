Browns’ Head Coaching Hire Will Be A Telling Sign About Future

The Cleveland Browns are deep in their head coaching search, and a resolution could be coming in the next week or so, as they’ve already met with several candidates for a second time. The Browns finished the 2025 NFL season with a 5-12 record, so deciding who their next head coach will be will be a massive factor in their short and long-term success.

So far, the Browns seem to be open to a number of possibilities as they cast a wide net in their search. Familiar names like Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Washington Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn have met with the franchise, while younger candidates like Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski have also completed a second interview.

Cleveland also spoke to people like former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter before they took jobs with the Chargers and Ravens, respectively. Even without them on the board, the Browns have several options to choose from to lead their team.

Hiring a veteran coach would provide some stability, though a younger coach would represent more potential upside and long-term viability.

Analysts like Nick Pedone believe Cleveland’s decision will signal which direction they see themselves going in the future.

“If they go with Monken, Lynn or Schwartz, they’re telling everybody we’re 5 years away. If they go with Scheelhaase or Udinski, they’re telling everybody, ‘we might be a little bit away, but we’re ready to get started,” Pedone said.

It’s hard to argue with Pedone as a veteran hire is often just a bridge solution until something else comes along, and for a young team like the Browns, now is the time to take risks with a younger hire like Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Ironically, Los Angeles is a great example of what gambling on a young head coach can do for a franchise, as they hired Sean McVay and haven’t looked back since.

Cleveland’s in a precarious position, so it’ll be interesting to see which direction they decide on.

