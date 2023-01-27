Browns Nation

Browns Fans Note An Andrew Berry Anniversary

By

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a huge offseason ahead of them.

After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they need to find their way back.

One man that is under plenty of pressure from Browns fans is General Manager Andrew Berry.

Berry’s third anniversary as the Browns GM is here and he has not brought the success most fans are hoping for.

Berry will be judged on how far the Browns get in the playoffs.

He took a major risk before last season in trading for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

That move will be the one that all fans look at when deciding if Berry has done a good job or not.

Watson not only needs to play but play well.

He was suspended 11 games this past season, so it was not a surprise not seeing much from him this year.

But, the expectations will be sky-high in 2023 for Watson and this Browns team.

Other than Watson, Berry will have some tough decisions to make this offseason.

He will need to bring in help on defense, and maybe another playmaker on offense.

Playing in a division with the Cincinnati Bengals will be a problem for the Browns for years to come.

Building a young, competitive roster that can make a run each season is crucial.

Also, most GMs will be evaluated on how they draft.

That is no different with Berry.

Over the years he has drafted some good players like Jedrick Wills and Grant Delpit, but he will be viewed on his most recent draft class.

But, not having a first-round pick in back-to-back years is not ideal.

Berry made his bed and mortgaged the future on that Watson trade, and now he has to hope it works out.

