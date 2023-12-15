Browns Nation

Former NFL Coach Makes ‘Special’ Claim About New Browns QB

By

Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could’ve done a lot worse at quarterback for this final stretch of the season.

Even though the narrative around him wasn’t good because of his last two stints with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has shown that he still had some left in the tank.

That shouldn’t be much of a surprise if you ask former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Talking on the “Come Get Some” show, the former Ravens offensive coordinator raved about Flacco, stating that he’s the kind of quarterback who could easily make any throw on Earth and that it’s up to wide receivers to take their games up to his level.

Flacco has given the Browns some of the best quarterback play of the season, and that’s even including Deshaun Watson.

Needless to say, he gives the team an entirely different look, as he’s not exactly mobile — especially at this point in his career — and doesn’t provide a dual-threat skill set.

That could be a bit of a problem going forward because of the Browns’ injury woes at the offensive line.

Offensive line play had been one of the high points for Kevin Stefanski’s team, and a veteran quarterback like Flacco will need as much time and space as his lineman can give him to be efficient.

Then again, he’s playing like he’s got something to prove and hasn’t accomplished anything in the league yet.

But we all know where he’s been, what he’s done, and what he’s capable of doing when he’s at his best.

