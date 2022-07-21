Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Fans React To Signing Josh Rosen

Browns Fans React To Signing Josh Rosen

By

Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills
(Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will end the week by signing a quarterback.

This seems to be a recurring theme in the 2022 offseason, and it continues with just a few short days left until training camp begins.

That quarterback is Josh Rosen, the third of the 2018 quarterback draft picks to be a member of the Browns.

He follows in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Lauletta.

It appears as though the Browns are trying to cover their bases in the event that Deshaun Watson is suspended, and Jacoby Brissett needs a backup quarterback.

As expected, there were plenty of reactions to the Rosen signing; this will be his sixth team as he enters his fifth season.

Those teams include the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and Atlanta Falcons.

Rosen’s famous quote was resurrected to commemorate the occasion.

As he expressed extreme displeasure with being the tenth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Rosen said:

“There were nine mistakes ahead of me.”

 

 

Disbelief

Even though fans understand that it is the Watson and Brissett show, adding Rosen to the roster was a shocker.

Another fan says that signing a quarterback this close to training camp is always a recipe for success.

 

A Funny Take

Some wonder how much energy the Browns want to devote to resurrecting Rosen’s career.

This illustration implies that it could be a difficult task.

 

Conclusion

Browns fans, especially in the 2022 offseason, have become experts at expecting the unexpected, and this is just a continuation of that theme.

Many feel this is just a precautionary move in case Watson’s suspension is lengthy so maybe it is not necessary to read too much into it.

But it is hard not to look back to 2018 and the Hue Jackson era when Rosen reportedly did not want to be drafted by the Browns.

Things have come full circle, and the jury is out on whether this move is a good one.

Rosen will report to training camp with the veterans next week giving fans more to watch in a new and crowded quarterbacks room.

 

 

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

NFL Combine
Perrion Winfrey Signs Rookie Deal With Browns
Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
Report: Browns Working Out 2 Notable Quarterbacks
NFL Pro Bowl
Fellow NFL Stars Explain Myles Garrett’s Madden Rating

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Perrion Winfrey Signs Rookie Deal With Browns

No more pages to load