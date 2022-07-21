Browns Fans React To Signing Josh Rosen

The Cleveland Browns will end the week by signing a quarterback.

This seems to be a recurring theme in the 2022 offseason, and it continues with just a few short days left until training camp begins.

That quarterback is Josh Rosen, the third of the 2018 quarterback draft picks to be a member of the Browns.

He follows in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Lauletta.

#Browns will sign QB Josh Rosen tomorrow source says — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 21, 2022

It appears as though the Browns are trying to cover their bases in the event that Deshaun Watson is suspended, and Jacoby Brissett needs a backup quarterback.

As expected, there were plenty of reactions to the Rosen signing; this will be his sixth team as he enters his fifth season.

Those teams include the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and Atlanta Falcons.

Rosen’s famous quote was resurrected to commemorate the occasion.

As he expressed extreme displeasure with being the tenth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Rosen said:

“There were nine mistakes ahead of me.”

"Their were 9 mistakes made ahead of me". Should of said "I'll be on 9 other teams before my 5th year" — Zach Byler 🏈🐊 (@zach_byler74) July 21, 2022

Disbelief

Even though fans understand that it is the Watson and Brissett show, adding Rosen to the roster was a shocker.

If you would’ve told me in April of 2018 that Josh Rosen would be a Browns QB, this is definitely not the way I thought it would happen — Lucca Abate (@LuccaAbate) July 21, 2022

The Browns are working out Josh Rosen https://t.co/O6Q0BbVApc — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) July 21, 2022

Another fan says that signing a quarterback this close to training camp is always a recipe for success.

Yeah anytime you sign a quarterback a week before training camp it’s definitely going to be a match made in heaven. — 🌱🌼Allergy or Covid Szn Moose🌼🌱 (@PeaceSignMoose) July 21, 2022

A Funny Take

Some wonder how much energy the Browns want to devote to resurrecting Rosen’s career.

This illustration implies that it could be a difficult task.

The Browns trying to revive Josh Rosen’s career pic.twitter.com/air9hFuXKL — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) July 21, 2022

Conclusion

Browns fans, especially in the 2022 offseason, have become experts at expecting the unexpected, and this is just a continuation of that theme.

Many feel this is just a precautionary move in case Watson’s suspension is lengthy so maybe it is not necessary to read too much into it.

But it is hard not to look back to 2018 and the Hue Jackson era when Rosen reportedly did not want to be drafted by the Browns.

Josh Rosen is signing with his sixth NFL team. The team he didn’t want to be drafted by in 2018 #Browns pic.twitter.com/RYTW3oIY7l — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) July 21, 2022

Things have come full circle, and the jury is out on whether this move is a good one.

Rosen will report to training camp with the veterans next week giving fans more to watch in a new and crowded quarterbacks room.