Report: Browns Are Interested In Signing Ndamukong Suh

There has been a lot of wheelin’ and dealin’ for NFL free agents this offseason.

The Cleveland Browns nabbed a few of the biggest fish in the pond when they signed Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper and re-signed Jadeveon Clowney.

The #Browns are interested in Free Agent DT Ndamukong Suh according to @TheTylerDragon. He is expected to sign with a team at the beginning of training camp the #Vikings and #Raiders are also interested. pic.twitter.com/WJqcit9Ryi — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) July 13, 2022

Another free agent the team is reportedly interested in is Ndamukong Suh.

Interest from Multiple Teams

Suh has played the past three years in Tampa Bay where he won Super Bowl LV with Tom Brady.

Ndamukong Suh had three sacks on one fourth-quarter drive in Super Bowl LV (one negated due to penalty). Three different starting gaps. Here, he starts wide and chases Mahomes across the pocket like a 250-pound DE. Five QB pressures as well. Lotta bark left on that tree. . pic.twitter.com/Exj1loRA04 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 17, 2021

He was released this past offseason by the Bucs and has been courted by the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, and the Browns.

Suh was drafted with the second overall pick of the 2010 draft by the Detroit Lions and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award that season.

After five years in Detroit, he played in Miami for three years and with the LA Rams for the 2018 season.

Additionally, he has been a first-team All-Pro three times and played in five Pro Bowls.

How Helpful can Suh be?

One of the traits that Suh’s former employers liked is that he rarely misses a game.

In fact, in his career, Suh has missed only two games and that was in his second year.

Suh is also adept at gobbling up space and making tackles as well as adding sacks here and there.

In the past two seasons, Suh had six sacks each year and the ‘21 season was only the third of his career where Suh had less than 40 combined tackles.

His total career numbers to this point are 70.5 sacks, 387 total tackles, 130 tackles for loss, and 212 quarterback hits.

One drawback is his age (35) and the fact that Suh is on the back end of his career.

However, while Cleveland is set at the defensive end position, defensive tackle is still a work in progress.

When David Njoku signs an extension and Ndamukong Suh signs from free agency. #Browns pic.twitter.com/4KHZYPaapj — Mike (@big_mike9169) May 22, 2022

Although the team added pieces in free agency and the draft, the two tentative starters, Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott, have just 21 combined starts.

Suh, on the other hand, has 191.

If anything, it would be fun to see rookie Perrion Winfrey and Suh play alongside each other while Myles Garrett and Clowney mop up the outsides.

It is likely that Suh will share his destination decision closer to the start of training camp.