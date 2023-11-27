Browns Nation

Browns Fans React to Team’s Loss to the Broncos In Week 12

By

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans shared in frustration after a 29-12 loss in Denver on Sunday to the Broncos.

The defeat drops them to third in the AFC North and fighting for a lower Wild Card spot.

Injuries continue to be an issue in addition to the question marks at quarterback.

Fans certainly have a reason to be a little dismayed following the loss.

Let’s take a look at some of the different reactions across social media.

Perspective can be tough to keep in mind after a loss.

It becomes increasingly difficult after a game the felt winnable.

Some Browns fans were able to do that, though, with playoff aspirations still very much alive.

Some don’t enjoy that same mindset.

Much of the blame is being pinned on Kevin Stefanski.

Many feel he had a poor day of play-calling that didn’t do Cleveland’s injury-riddled offense any favors.

Not everyone is getting aboard the “fire Stefanski” train yet, though.

Taking a step off the field and into the announcing booth, Browns fans weren’t thrilled with Sunday’s TV coverage.

Play-by-play man Kevin Kugler and former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez as color commentator are the men taking the heat.

It’s one thing to watch your team lose on Sunday.

It’s another to have a sub-par broadcast become bothersome throughout the game.

The beauty of the NFL is that there’s another chance next weekend.

If the Browns go into Los Angeles and beat the Rams, fan reactions will be a bit different than this time.

Another loss, though, and social media will be on fire.

