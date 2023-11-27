Browns Fans React to Team’s Loss to the Broncos In Week 12

Cleveland Browns fans shared in frustration after a 29-12 loss in Denver on Sunday to the Broncos.

Final in Denver. Road trip continues in LA. pic.twitter.com/1QywI7dAhx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2023

The defeat drops them to third in the AFC North and fighting for a lower Wild Card spot.

Injuries continue to be an issue in addition to the question marks at quarterback.

Fans certainly have a reason to be a little dismayed following the loss.

Let’s take a look at some of the different reactions across social media.

Perspective can be tough to keep in mind after a loss.

It becomes increasingly difficult after a game the felt winnable.

Some Browns fans were able to do that, though, with playoff aspirations still very much alive.

they lost Nick Chubb in game two. they're playing with a different quarterback every single week, and one of them (PJ Walker) is not even NFL caliber. if Joe Flacco starts next week, it will be their fourth different starter in 12 games. it's a miracle they're 7-4 and not 0-12 — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) November 27, 2023

The Browns ran it 16 times against one of the worst rushing defenses in the league. That’s indefensible game planning. Flush today. The coach had a bad day. Just bad. You’re 7-4 and we all would have signed up for that at the start of the season. On to LA. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) November 27, 2023

I’ve loved most of what Stefanski has done this year.. Browns are 7-4 & about to start a 4th QB (that’s CRAZY) Todays loss doesn’t mean he should be fired or give up playcalling.. I just don’t get todays gameplan AT ALL

(3rd best Rush Off vs WORST Run Def)#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/qECxNqLNrm — Nick Paulus (@NickPaulus) November 27, 2023

Some don’t enjoy that same mindset.

I don’t wanna hear “we’re 7-4” after this game Browns are in trouble. Offense is absolutely anemic with Watson out. Defense is hurt all over the place. Kevin is hit or miss. No game is going to be easy from here on out. Every week becomes a playoff game #DawgPound — Throck (@JThrock45_) November 27, 2023

Fire Kevin Stefanski right now. Why are we doing these dumbass trick plays??? Week after week with these terrible play calls #browns — David (@Dholl_18) November 26, 2023

Unreal. Are you f-ing kidding me! Are we in on the take? A reverse? After getting your rookie QB kicked in the teeth, you run a reverse? This is why people call for Stefanskis job & rightfully so! It’s the middle school crap we are asked to overlook week to week! #Browns — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) November 26, 2023

Much of the blame is being pinned on Kevin Stefanski.

Many feel he had a poor day of play-calling that didn’t do Cleveland’s injury-riddled offense any favors.

The #Browns had 3 shots at the end zone inside Denver's 10 to end the half there w/ 0:40 seconds and 2 TOs left and both Ford and Hunt averaging 4+ YPC, and they didn't even try running the ball a single time. This was Stefanski's worst half of play-calling of the season. — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 26, 2023

This loss is going to be on Kevin Stefanski. Not his finest day calling plays. #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 26, 2023

Browns running backs only got 16 carries today against the NFL's worst rushing defense. 16 carries for 87 yards: 5.43 yards per carry. Yes, I know it got out of hand, but not Kevin Stefanski's finest performance today. Moving on. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 27, 2023

Not everyone is getting aboard the “fire Stefanski” train yet, though.

Four wins in their last five and all it takes is one loss to a team that's now won 5 straight for the "fire stefanski" idiots to come out of the woodwork — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) November 27, 2023

Taking a step off the field and into the announcing booth, Browns fans weren’t thrilled with Sunday’s TV coverage.

Play-by-play man Kevin Kugler and former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez as color commentator are the men taking the heat.

It’s one thing to watch your team lose on Sunday.

It’s another to have a sub-par broadcast become bothersome throughout the game.

The broadcast group for the browns game might be the worst group I’ve heard all season — Brice Lillibridge (@lillibridge4) November 26, 2023

"I know they're trying to protect the quarterback, but…" These crappy announcers watching DTR get destroyed on a dirty ass hit Fire there clowns into the sun — Nick Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) November 26, 2023

Is Mark Sanchez always this bad in the booth, or is today the exception? — Nick Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) November 26, 2023

Mark Sanchez commentary. What a time for my hearing aid batteries to still have juice. @Browns 😳😳 — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) November 26, 2023

The beauty of the NFL is that there’s another chance next weekend.

If the Browns go into Los Angeles and beat the Rams, fan reactions will be a bit different than this time.

Another loss, though, and social media will be on fire.