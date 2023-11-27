Myles Garrett Sounds The Alarm With Another Injury

Injuries continue to vex the Cleveland Browns as they try to stay in the AFC playoff race.

Before this week, the offense took the brunt of the damage, with a starting QB, running back, and both tackles down.

Amari Cooper took a helmet to the ribs during the game and did not return, although the x-rays are negative, and rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be in concussion protocol this week.

But now there is concern for a key player on the Browns defense, as noted by ESPN’s Jake Trotter on Twitter.

Myles Garrett’s left arm in a sling. He had trouble getting his shirt on before the sling — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 27, 2023

Myles Garrett left the locker room with his left arm in a sling.

Trotter noted the Defensive Player of the Year candidate had trouble putting his shirt on prior.

During the game, CBS’ sideline reporter could not get a medical report but believed Myles had a wrist issue.

Multiple reporters now say Garrett felt a pop in his shoulder during the game.

It was apparent that Garrett was uncomfortable on the sideline as rookie Alex Wright took extra playing time.

Cleveland was also without cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) and LB Anthony Walker for this game.

Safety Juan Thornhill looked good in his first game back from a calf injury.

Those injuries were important, although nothing that would compare to Garrett missing games.

To that end, Garrett reminded reporters that he’s played through serious injuries before, but Browns fans will remain anxious until the injury updates start coming in this week.