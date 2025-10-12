Browns Fans Sound Off After Loss To Steelers

The Cleveland Browns dropped a 23-9 decision to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in another frustrating AFC North battle that left fans questioning the team’s offensive direction.

Kevin Stefanski’s offense struggled to find the end zone once again, settling for three field goals while drops and penalties derailed any momentum.

Cleveland has now gone multiple weeks without generating consistent scoring drives, and the lack of production has fans voicing their disappointment across social media following the latest setback.

Fan frustration boiled over immediately after the loss.

One noted, “Can’t wait to hear ‘I need to coach better’ at the postgame presser. You can literally tape it and have it say the same thing every week,” the fan wrote. Another simply demanded change, stating, “Fire everyone.” Not all reactions were negative, though. One optimistic fan pushed back against the criticism surrounding the team’s playoff chances. “I can’t believe I’m seeing people overreact to 1 bad game. To say this team isn’t a playoff contender is just ridiculous. To everyone who thinks this team won’t be playing in the playoffs, all I’m gonna say is don’t come to the parade.” Another took aim at the front office’s offseason decisions, calling the situation a setup for disappointment. “Prank of the year: Fans get excited, 2xCoach of the Year Kevin Stefanski is back calling the offense.”

Rookie Dillon Gabriel worked to keep the offense moving, but execution faltered in critical moments.

Drops by Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku on crucial downs stalled promising possessions.

The Browns managed just 65 rushing yards on 17 carries, unable to establish any ground game against Pittsburgh’s aggressive front.

Cleveland remains near the bottom of the league in red zone efficiency and overall scoring, raising serious questions about the team’s offensive identity under Stefanski.

Pittsburgh’s defense applied consistent pressure throughout the afternoon, forcing multiple punts and three-and-outs while shutting down Cleveland’s running attack.

Cleveland’s defense kept the game competitive for extended stretches, but the offensive struggles proved too much to overcome.

The Browns must find answers quickly as scrutiny intensifies on Stefanski and his play-calling with a difficult stretch of games ahead.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts When Bailey Zappe Will Play For Browns