Insider Predicts When Bailey Zappe Will Play For Browns

Just like has been the case for years now, the Cleveland Browns have turned to another starting quarterback.

We’re officially past Joe Flacco, and it’s Dillon Gabriel’s turn to run the show.

Unfortunately, there are no guarantees that Gabriel will close out the year as the starter.

With that in mind, one fan asked team insider Tony Grossi whether Bailey Zappe would get a chance to start, and he had a rather interesting prediction.

Per Grossi, Zappe will take the field in Week 18 in the regular season finale to face Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals.

That would make sense most of the time, but not this season.

If the Browns start Zappe in Week 18, that means that they have nothing to play for.

If that’s the case, they should at least evaluate their rookie signal-callers, meaning that they would still be better off playing Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.

If somehow Gabriel or Sanders lead the team to the playoffs and they have nothing to play for in Week 18, the backup, whoever it may be, should start, not the third-stringer.

Barring multiple injuries, there’s simply no need to play Bailey Zappe this season at all; it doesn’t matter if the team does poorly or exceeds expectations.

They already know what he can bring to the table, and they even chose to let him go after last season, so they clearly aren’t that high on him.

