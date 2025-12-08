Browns Fear Key Player Has Suffered Season-Ending Injury

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line has been shuffled all season due to injuries and performance issues. During Sunday’s 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the team was already missing Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin, who were replaced by Teven Jenkins and K.T. Leveston.

One position that had remained stable this season was center Ethan Pocic. That changed on Sunday when Pocic was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter and had to be carted off the field.

He will need to undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury, but replays showed his left calf appeared to pop.

“Sources: The #Browns fear C Ethan Pocic suffered an Achilles injury and he’s undergoing further testing to confirm. Pocic has started 56 games over the last four years for Cleveland and has been a mainstay. He’s set to be a free agent after the season. Brutal,” Jordan Schultz wrote.

Sources: The #Browns fear C Ethan Pocic suffered an Achilles injury and he’s undergoing further testing to confirm. Pocic has started 56 games over the last four years for Cleveland and has been a mainstay. He’s set to be a free agent after the season. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/9cLbvn5hO8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 7, 2025

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also confirmed after the game that it didn’t look for Pocic.

“You don’t know till you get the testing but didn’t look good,” Stefanski said.

Pocic has played in 56 games for the Browns in the past four seasons and was set to become a free agent. This is a brutal blow to his football career and to the already unstable Browns’ offensive line.

Longtime veteran Joel Bitonio didn’t hold back his feelings about Pocic after the game.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Bitonio said of Pocic. “The guy puts in more work than anybody. Last few weeks too, there’s been so much on his plate, just allowing him to kind of take control of some of the stuff for Shedeur to help him keep growing.

