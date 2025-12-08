Shedeur Sanders Adds His Name To An Exclusive Browns List

Outside of Myles Garrett’s historic chase for the NFL sack record, the Cleveland Browns have had a season to forget. After a 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the team fell to 3-10. Still, there was a glimpse of hope in the game.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been a hot topic all season. He has aimed to change the narrative about him in the final games, showing the league that the Browns may not need to look for a franchise quarterback in the 2026 draft.

On Sunday, Sanders had a career high in passing yards and touchdowns, putting the NFL on notice and demonstrating what he is capable of.

Sanders finished the game going 23-42 for 364 yards, 3 touchdowns, and one interception.

His 364 passing yards are the third-most by a Browns rookie quarterback in franchise history. He trails only Baker Mayfield, who threw for 376 yards on 12/30/18, and 397 yards on 12/2/18, according to Zac Jackson.

While this performance may not be enough to change the Browns’ 2026 draft plans, Sanders did nothing to hurt his case for being the starter. He showed he has the talent to play at the NFL level, gaining confidence each week in his decision-making.

The accuracy he was known for at Colorado is beginning to show up in games.

There were questions about his arm strength at the NFL level, but Sanders has demonstrated the ability to stretch the field and open up the vertical passing game.

The next two games will be a tougher test as he faces the red-hot Chicago Bears on the road and the Buffalo Bills at home.

If Sanders continues to grow and develop over the final four games, he could make the team reconsider their plans for the 2026 draft.

