Browns Finalize 90-Man Roster With WR Signing

The Cleveland Browns will feature a new offense this season under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as the team will use three and four wide receiver sets to spread the field.

To run this offense, the Browns will need depth at the wide receiver position to keep fresh athletes in the game at all times.

The Browns used the last remaining roster spot to continue adding depth to the wide receiver room, signing a deal with former NFL and UFL wide receiver Matt Landers.

NFL analyst Aaron Wilson announced the signing on Twitter as the Browns reached their 90-man maximum roster size.

At just 24 years old, Landers is already a well-traveled athlete.

After being an undrafted free agent, Landers signed with NFL franchises in Seattle and Carolina last year, primarily playing on the practice squad.

Landers landed a spot on two different UFL teams in 2024, starting in Arlington before joining San Antonio for a brief stay there.

In college, the three-star recruit started his career at Georiga, staying with the Bulldogs from 2017 until 2020.

At the SEC school, Landers played in 16 games over three seasons and posted 10 receptions for 105 yards.

Landers transferred to Toledo in 2021 before returning to the SEC to play at Arkansas in 2022.

His lone year as a Razorback was Landers’ best college season as he caught 47 passes for 901 yards and eight touchdowns.

Landers becomes the third first-year player the Browns acquired at the position over the last month after drafting Jamari Thrash in the fifth round of this year’s draft and signing undrafted free agent Ahmarean Brown.

