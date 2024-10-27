Browns Get Concerning Injury News On Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns celebrated a significant upset in Week 8, defeating their AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in a thrilling 29-24 victory.

Jameis Winston delivered a stellar performance to secure the win, but the celebration was tempered by concerning news about Denzel Ward’s latest injury.

The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback suffered another head injury during the game, adding to his worrying history of concussions.

Ward’s day ended prematurely when a concussion specialist spotted potential symptoms, leading to his evaluation in the medical tent during the third quarter before he headed to the locker room.

Cleveland reporter Mark Kay Cabot revealed that initial evaluations confirmed Ward’s sixth concussion diagnosis overall, marking his second this year.

#Browns Denzel Ward has been diagnosed with his 6th concussion, second this year — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 27, 2024

While Ward’s extensive concussion history has sparked widespread concern among fans and media, the star cornerback has maintained an admirable outlook.

Earlier this year, he even demonstrated his ability to find humor in the situation, despite its serious nature.

His presence on the field has been invaluable for the Browns, as he’s been enjoying an exceptional season.

Ward currently leads the league in pass breakups and ranks among the NFL’s premier cornerbacks, putting him on track for potential All-Pro recognition if he can stay healthy.

As the Browns process Ward’s injury situation in the coming weeks, they’ll need to balance their concern for his long-term health with their defensive needs.

Ward’s dominance on the left side of the field has been a crucial element of their success this season.

For now, though, the team must maintain their momentum following their impressive victory over the Ravens.

