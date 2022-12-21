Browns Get Concerning Injury Update On Nick Chubb

For the second straight day, the Cleveland Browns have been practicing without one of its key players.

Nick Chubb suffered a foot injury in Saturday’s game against the Ravens which has sidelined him from practice.

Severity Of Chubb’s Injury Is Unknown

We have not heard much about the foot injury so it is difficult to determine how severe it is.

On Tuesday, Coach Stefanski gave a two-word reply when asked if Chubb would play Saturday against the Saints.

It was “hope so.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said "hope so" when asked if RB Nick Chubb would be ready to play on Saturday. Chubb not practicing on Tuesday with a foot injury. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 20, 2022

There is optimism that Chubb will play.

Myles Garrett (illness) and Nick Chubb (foot) missed their second practice in a row. Still optimism they play.#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 21, 2022

One altruistic fan named Tim Mull offered his foot to Chubb if necessary.

Nick Chubb can have my foot. How do I donate #Browns — Tim Mull🎄 (@TM429318) December 21, 2022

When Did It Happen?

Sports Injury Central speculates that the injury happened shortly before halftime of the Ravens game when the score was tied 3-3.

Here’s the play where #Browns RB Nick Chubb appeared to suffer a foot injury in the Week 15 win His stats after: 14 rushes for 68 yards The Pro Football Docs project he has a good chance to play this #NFL Saturday against the #Saints Full analysis⏩https://t.co/4mWKt0Hkbx pic.twitter.com/wPOWEp0GR3 — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) December 21, 2022

In the play, Chubb was tackled around the feet.

Following the play in question, he gets up and jogs to the sidelines.

Chubb also played the rest of the game and rushed for a total of 99 yards on the day.

Lots Of Players Missed Wednesday Practice

Chubb is just one of several big named players missing practice.

Myles Garrett continues to deal with an illness.

#Browns star defensive end #MylesGarrett was out sick and running back #NickChubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury Tuesday as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday's game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather. — Matt Beauchene (@Aceskip86) December 21, 2022

John Johnson III is working through the thigh injury that caused him to leave the Ravens game early.

Jadeveon Clowney remains in the concussion protocol.

#Browns idle again in practice today: Nick Chubb (foot), John Johnson III (thigh bruise), Myles Garrett (illness), Jadeveon Clowney (concussion); Amari Cooper and Jack Conklin worked off to the side. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 21, 2022

With severe weather including rain, snow, frigid temperatures, and wind forecasted for Saturday’s game, it remains to be seen how many of these players are healthy enough to play in those conditions.