Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Get Concerning Injury Update On Nick Chubb

Browns Get Concerning Injury Update On Nick Chubb

By

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For the second straight day, the Cleveland Browns have been practicing without one of its key players.

Nick Chubb suffered a foot injury in Saturday’s game against the Ravens which has sidelined him from practice.

 

Severity Of Chubb’s Injury Is Unknown

We have not heard much about the foot injury so it is difficult to determine how severe it is.

On Tuesday, Coach Stefanski gave a two-word reply when asked if Chubb would play Saturday against the Saints.

It was “hope so.”

There is optimism that Chubb will play.

One altruistic fan named Tim Mull offered his foot to Chubb if necessary.

 

When Did It Happen?

Sports Injury Central speculates that the injury happened shortly before halftime of the Ravens game when the score was tied 3-3.

In the play, Chubb was tackled around the feet.

Following the play in question, he gets up and jogs to the sidelines.

Chubb also played the rest of the game and rushed for a total of 99 yards on the day.

 

Lots Of Players Missed Wednesday Practice

Chubb is just one of several big named players missing practice.

Myles Garrett continues to deal with an illness.

John Johnson III is working through the thigh injury that caused him to leave the Ravens game early.

Jadeveon Clowney remains in the concussion protocol.

With severe weather including rain, snow, frigid temperatures, and wind forecasted for Saturday’s game, it remains to be seen how many of these players are healthy enough to play in those conditions.

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Nick Chubb Shares His True Feelings About Jarvis Landry

8 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/21/22)

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Quarterback Josh Rosen #19 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Former Browns QB Josh Rosen Has Found A New Team

22 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

3 Key Browns Players Miss Practice On Tuesday

1 day ago

browns helmet

A Look At The Browns Depth Chart Vs. The Saints

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Storylines To Watch In Browns vs. Saints

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals It's Highest Graded Browns From Saturday's Game

1 day ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Saints

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/20/22)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

Should The Browns Be Concerned With Cade York?

2 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns' Playoff Chances

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/19/22)

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Bojorquez's Foot Has Been An Asset To Browns

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski's Postgame Victory Speech

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Breaks 6,000 Yard Mark

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Big NFL Network Graphics Error

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/18/22)

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Browns' Win Over Ravens

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Looking At The Latest Injuries For The Browns

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Studs & Duds From Browns Win Over Ravens

4 days ago

Guard Ben Powers #72 and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens line up against linebacker Deion Jones #54 of the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Matchups To Watch In The Browns-Ravens Game

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Baltimore Ravens Score Predictions

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/17/22)

5 days ago

Nick Chubb Shares His True Feelings About Jarvis Landry

No more pages to load