Browns Get Good News On Wednesday’s Injury Report

At 2-7, the Cleveland Browns need all the help they can get down the stretch to try to build some positive momentum heading into next season.

It has been a year full of poor quarterback play and a slew of injuries, but the team recently got some good news on Wednesday’s injury report.

Senior Browns analyst Fred Greetham shared on X that all players on the team’s active roster are expected to practice on Wednesday and that there are no injuries to report.

#Browns announced that all players on the active roster are expected to practice on Wednesday with no injuries reported. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 13, 2024

This is exactly what fans want to hear coming out of a bye week heading into a winnable matchup at the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns have dealt with a ton of injuries on both sides of the ball this season, but it’s a great sign that many key players who have been battling injuries in recent weeks were able to use the bye to get healthy, including Jedrick Wills Jr., Jordan Hicks, and Denzel Ward.

Others who have fought through injury such as Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin are all good to go as well, so it’s great to see this team nearly at full strength aside from key members who are out for an extended time, such as Deshaun Watson and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

It will be nice to see what this team is capable of at close to full strength, or as close to full strength as a team can reasonably get this late into a season.

The team will have to use the rest of its games to make some tough evaluations heading into the offseason, and the best way to do that is to get as healthy as possible.

