Browns Get Key Player Back At Practice Thursday

The Cleveland Browns 2024 season has not started well and the disappointment among the faithful is palpable.

A year that began with so much promise has become derailed by poor play and injuries.

Several Cleveland starters have been hampered by one malady or another, making it difficult to know just who will suit up week after week.

Thankfully, the team should have its starting center back in time for this weekend’s game against Cincinnati.

According to Scott Petrak on “X,” Ethan Pocic returned to practice on Thursday.

#Browns C Ethan Pocic (knee) returns to practice. RB Jerome Ford (hamstring), Ronnie Hickman (ankle) remain out. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 17, 2024

Unfortunately, as Petrak also pointed out, running back Jerome Ford and safety Ronnie Hickman are still out.

Pocic did not play in the Browns’ loss to the Eagles last week after sustaining an injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

Nick Harris took Pocic’s place and promptly broke his fibula on Cleveland’s third offensive play against the Eagles.

That left Michael Dunn, a guard, to become the team’s emergency starter for the remainder of the contest.

Before Sunday, Dunn had never played the center position in his NFL career.

The guard had only recently returned from a stint on the non-football illness list and took over for rookie Zak Zinter at right guard.

During the Eagles game, there was a moment of musical chairs as Dunn moved to center while Zinter returned to the guard spot.

Zinter himself was only playing because all-world guard Wyatt Teller was injured in Week 3 and placed on injured reserve.

Without a doubt, if the Browns hope to be competitive in any of their remaining games, getting their starting O-line back as soon as possible is the first step.

