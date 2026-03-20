Browns Gets Disrespected In Early 2026 Power Rankings

The Cleveland Browns have made several notable moves this offseason, especially along the offensive line, but it appears not everyone is buying into their improvements just yet.

Despite reshaping a major area of weakness, the Browns are still being viewed as one of the lower-tier teams in the league heading into the 2026 season.

In a recent set of post free agency power rankings from Pro Football Focus, Cleveland was ranked No. 28 overall.

That placement raised some eyebrows, considering the amount of work the team has done to address key issues from last season.

Analyst Dalton Wasserman broke down the Browns’ offseason approach and acknowledged the focus on rebuilding the offensive line.

“Nearly the entire Browns’ starting offensive line was on expiring contracts, so the team’s primary focus this offseason was to rebuild up front. Cleveland did well to piece together a capable unit, starting with the trade for Tytus Howard and followed by the signings of Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Teven Jenkins. Those additions should improve the franchise’s 31st-ranked offensive line in 2025,” Wasserman wrote.

The offensive line was clearly a problem last season, finishing near the bottom of the league, so the front office made it a priority to fix it. Adding multiple proven linemen should, at the very least, raise the floor of the unit.

However, questions remain beyond just the line.

The Browns are still dealing with uncertainty at quarterback, and that alone can heavily influence how a team is viewed in power rankings.

There is also the matter of overall consistency.

Cleveland has shown flashes in recent years but has struggled to put everything together over a full season. Until that changes, analysts will continue to be sceptical of the Browns.

Still, a No. 28 ranking could provide added motivation.

If the revamped offensive line performs as expected and the team finds stability at quarterback, the Browns could quickly outperform expectations.

For now, though, it is clear that not everyone is convinced that Cleveland has done enough to move out of the bottom tier of the league.

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