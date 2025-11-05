Browns Given Unflattering Grade For Bears Trade

The Cleveland Browns’ only move ahead of the NFL trade deadline didn’t make much headlines.

They sent backup defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears for a late-round draft pick.

Compared to other deals around the league, it didn’t move the needle at all, which is why Bleacher Report gave the Browns an unflattering C+ grade for the trade.

“It’s hard to find fault with the Cleveland Browns’ decision to execute this deal. While a late-round pick swap isn’t significant, it’s decent value for a player who wasn’t making much of an impact. Tryon-Shoyinka had played just 31 defensive snaps for the Browns this season and was only signed to a one-year deal. Credit the Browns for taking advantage of an opportunity to offload a player with no real role in either their short- or long-term plans,” the B/R NFL Staff wrote.

Of course, it didn’t make much sense for the Browns to keep Tryon-Shoyinka if they weren’t going to play him, and it’s always better to get something in return for a player as opposed to letting him walk and getting nothing.

So, Cleveland adds a sixth-round pick while sending a seventh-round pick back to Chicago in the deal.

Nevertheless, it was a disappointing trade deadline for the Browns, all things considered.

They had been quite aggressive already, with significant trades during the season, and reports suggested that they would do more before the final cutoff.

Granted, sometimes not making a move is the best move a team can make, but Cleveland is no better now than it was yesterday, or in a better position going forward.

The Browns could have traded pending free agent tight end David Njoku and gotten some draft capital in return.

They also could have bolstered their wide receivers, with Rashid Shaheed and Jakobi Meyers available and going elsewhere.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Why Browns Stood Pat At Trade Deadline