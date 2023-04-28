Browns GM Comments On Team’s 2023 NFL Draft Plans

Historically, the NFL Draft hasn’t exactly been the happiest date for the Cleveland Browns and their fans, and this season wasn’t the exception to that rule.

The team didn’t even have a selection on the first day of the festivities, and GM Andrew Berry shed some light on their pre-draft preparation.

Berry stated that the team already had most of the job done and they were just getting their final touches in, according to reporter Camryn Justice.

Talked to #Browns GM Andrew Berry just before the #NFLDraft began this evening. We chatted about the possibility of trading up tonight, the approach drafting in the later rounds and giving the fans what they want. Here's some of that conversation: pic.twitter.com/yV8OKhVYxJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 28, 2023

More than that, he claimed that not having a first-round pick won’t actually change the way they approach the draft.

Last offseason’s trade for QB Deshaun Watson cost the team a grand total of five draft picks, including their first-round pick in three consecutive seasons.

Then, the team traded down from No. 44 in the second round in return for a couple of fourth-rounders, adding a potential franchise cornerstone in CB Martin Emerson Jr. at No. 68 last season.

Now, they’ll hope to find someone who could be as productive as Emerson right out of the gate despite not being on the clock until the No. 74 pick.

Paul DePodesta and Berry have repeatedly talked about being flexible and keeping an open mind in any move they make, and it seems like they’ll have to work some magic out to find solid talent after most of the elite prospects are long gone.

The Browns are expected to be much better in 2023 with a full season of Watson and a new-look offense, so the draft could indeed be just about adding some more depth.