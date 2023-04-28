Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns’ Deshaun Watson Message On Draft Night

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans didn’t have a lot of reasons to tune in to the first day of the NFL Draft.

The team won’t be on the clock until the No. 74 selection, which obviously isn’t ideal by any means.

Nonetheless, it was the price they had to pay for the Deshaun Watson trade.

The trade cost the team a grand total of five draft picks, including three first-round picks in consecutive seasons starting in 2022.

That’s why the franchise’s PR team thought it would be a good idea to post a clip of Watson putting on a Browns cap as if he were being drafted by the team, captioned “got our guy.”

Needless to say, that prompted mixed reactions on social media, with some fans calling them out and others showing their excitement about Watson’s first full season with the team.

The Watson trade fueled plenty of controversy back then, and the Browns faced a ton of backlash for the timing of it.

Watson had been away from the game while he dealt with a complicated legal situation, and while he wasn’t charged, it surely took a massive toll on his reputation.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he should be ostracized, but he’ll be in the spotlight now more than ever, especially after signing such a lucrative contract.

Watson has the talent to make Browns fans forget all about those three first-round picks in no time, but he’ll need to put in a lot of work to make all the noise disappear.

