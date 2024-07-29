Browns GM Reveals His Thoughts About Adding Ken Dorsey To Staff

This offseason, the Browns made a change at the offensive coordinator position when the team hired Ken Dorsey after Alex Van Pelt was fired following the team’s 45-14 loss to Houston in the playoffs.

Browns GM Andrew Berry saw several positives in bringing Dorsey into the fold this season.

Despite head coach Kevin Stefanksi calling the plays during the regular season, Berry believes the team as a whole will benefit from an upgraded offensive philosophy like Dorsey implemented this offseason.

Berry spoke with ESPN analyst Dan Graziano while Cleveland uses the facilities at The Greenbrier for their training camp, and the Browns GM shared his thoughts about how Dorsey’s coaching will help benefit the team.

“He’s a real good quarterback guy, a real good pass-game guy, and then just philosophically, we wanted to be better in the dropback game, the RPO game, and really kind of expand our use of motion in our core concepts – and also increase our tempo,” Berry said to Graziano about Dorsey.

Berry also pointed to how effective Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Carolina’s Cam Newton were under Dorsey’s guidance, and the GM is hoping for a repeat with him working with quarterback Deshaun Watson this season.

The Browns GM believes the offense will be more balanced and throw more often with Dorsey involved this season.

Berry pointed to a key statistic from last season – throwing on first down – as an area he believes can improve in 2024 with Dorsey’s involvement.

With Watson under center, the Browns passed just 41 percent of the time on first down.

That number increased to 60 percent when Joe Flacco took over late in the season.

