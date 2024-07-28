Jimmy Haslam Addresses The Future Of Paul DePodesta

The Cleveland Browns have high hopes and expectations for the upcoming season and the years to come.

The team is expected to compete at the highest level and build off last year’s promising campaign.

While there have been mixed results, the team has proved to be very good when healthy, and the front office has rewarded some of its most prominent names with well-deserved contract extensions.

Notably, both GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski got their contracts extended in the off-season.

Chief Strategist Officer Paul DePodesta, however, hasn’t.

When asked about that, team owner Jimmy Haslam made it seem like DePodesta will still be tied to the organization in some shape or form, but perhaps he could be looking at a different role in the future (via Daryl Ruiter’s Twitter post).

Andrew Berry & Kevin Stefanski had their contracts extended this offseason. Chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta has not. Jimmy Haslam’s response when asked about DePodesta Saturday. Could a title/role change be in the offing? #Browns pic.twitter.com/sZwpIJSAhi — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 28, 2024

The team simply cannot afford any distractions right now.

Once again, pundits and analysts project the Browns to be the third-best team in the AFC North Division, but they have more than enough resources to prove them wrong.

A revamped offense, a championship-caliber defense, and a quarterback with a chip on his shoulder getting back to full strength might be what they need to get over the hump.

The pressure is on and the players will look to build off last year’s momentum.

But even if they fail to finish the job this season, it’s nice for the coaching staff and general manager to know that they will get some sort of continuity to keep on building this roster.

