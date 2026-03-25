Insider Reveals What Browns Should Do With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns, once again, have found themselves in a difficult situation when it comes to the quarterback position. They’ve struggled to find consistency under center for the better part of two decades, and no matter who they’ve acquired or how well they played before they came to the organization, things haven’t been working out.

They face a similar situation heading into the 2026 campaign, as new head coach Todd Monken hasn’t clearly indicated who the team’s starting QB will be. Shedeur Sanders was their quarterback in the second half of 2025, but he clearly didn’t play well enough to guarantee him the job.

Deshaun Watson, of course, is still on the roster, but between his injuries and off-field drama, nobody knows what to expect from him. Fans and analysts have been trying to figure out what’s going to happen with him moving forward, including Mike Florio, who gave his two cents in a recent appearance on 92.3’s The Fan.

“He’s on the team. He’s available. Let’s see what he can do. There’s no indication that he’s disruptive; if anything, the reviews have been positive,” Florio said, later noting that Watson was an MVP candidate at one point in his career.

Florio believes that the Browns should give Watson the same opportunities they’re giving Sanders or any of the other quarterbacks that could join the roster between now and the start of the season. They’re already paying his contract, so they might as well see what he’s capable of.

As Florio pointed out, Watson has been an MVP candidate at some points during his career, and for a stretch, was viewed as one of the best QB assets in the league. He’ll, of course, need to prove that he can play anywhere close to that level over the next few months, but the Browns also don’t have much to lose by rolling him out on the field.

They’ve already lost plenty of money due to his unavailability and guaranteed contract money, so at this point, it would be nice to at least get some return on their investment, however minuscule that might be. Of course, Watson will still have to win the job over his younger counterparts, which is far from a guarantee given how long it’s been since he suited up in a full-time capacity.

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