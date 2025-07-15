Shedeur Sanders Caught Doing What Coaches Love

The Cleveland Browns need everybody to be fully locked in and ready to take the field.

They need players with a big chip on their shoulders and who are obsessed with mastering their craft and getting better.

That’s why Cleveland sports analyst Ken Carman was thrilled to see that Shedeur Sanders is putting in the work.

He took to X to share yet another clip of Sanders working out and doing drills before training camp.

(Video sent to me last night) A week before camp even starts, Shedeur Sanders is getting his work in!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xXhXSpRDVl — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) July 15, 2025

Sanders has made the rounds multiple times this offseason for working tirelessly.

Of course, everybody looks sharp and solid in offseason workouts.

Additionally, he has a huge platform and plenty of resources to utilize social media to his advantage.

Furthermore, he was also involved in a somewhat negative situation, so perhaps we should take this with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, while there were valid questions about Sanders’ character and tape, his work ethic has never been doubted.

He’s always been a hardworking player, someone who leads by example, and the type of young man who’s usually the first to arrive at the facility and the last to leave the field.

He knows firsthand what it takes to be great in this league, and knowing that he’s not as talented or athletic as his father, he’s going to have to work twice as hard to get on the field.

Sanders needs to outwork and outhustle three other quarterbacks and then some, and it’s nice to see that he’s embracing that challenge.

