The First Real Look At Todd Monken Is Coming For Browns Fans

The official hiring announcement has been made, and fans have adjusted to the new reality, but no one has witnessed Todd Monken publicly speak about his new job as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. That is all set to change, and people are about to get their initial taste of Monken’s plans for this team.

Mary Kay Cabot revealed that the Browns will hold their first press conference with Monken on Tuesday afternoon.

“Browns Todd Monken’s introductory press conference is Tuesday at noon at team headquarters in Berea,” Cabot reported on X.

#Browns Todd Monken's introductory press conference is Tuesday at noon at team headquarters in Berea. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 2, 2026

This will give Monken a chance to speak to the press – and fans – about what he envisions for the Browns. There will be many questions lobbed at him, and it’ll be interesting to see how he responds.

Monken will have to address questions about the team’s plans for quarterback, their expectations for the draft, and what the coaching staff will look like. It’s unlikely that the Brown will have a definitive answer about defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz by then, so Monken will most certainly have to talk about that situation, too.

Since his hiring last week, Monken has experienced just a bit of the intense scrutiny that will follow him throughout his first season as head coach. Many people have questioned if he’s truly ready to lead this team.

A single press conference won’t put all concerns to rest, but it could help Monken make his case. So far, he’s been just a name to many people because he hasn’t been a very public-facing figure during his years in the NFL. Most people aren’t aware of his personality, views, or even the sound of his voice.

This will be just the first of many press conferences Monken will sit through, but it may be the most important.

NEXT:

A Troubling Browns QB Streak Keeps Growing