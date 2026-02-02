A Surprising Possibility Is Being Raised About Jim Schwartz

Jim Schwartz has dedicated most of his professional life to the NFL, starting with the Cleveland Browns. After four one-year stops with various college programs, he arrived in the league in 1993 as a scout for the organization.

More than three decades later, Cleveland’s current defensive coordinator was in line to become its head coach. It was a chance for him to run an NFL team again, after a relatively unsuccessful stint with the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013.

In the late stages of the process, it looked like he would actually get the job. However, the Browns hired Todd Monken instead, and Schwartz’s relationship with the franchise seems fractured beyond repair.

That is why analyst Jay Crawford said he believes Schwartz could make a surprising career decision and step away from the game, for one year, at least.

“If I’m Jim Schwartz, I can’t get out of that building fast enough. If it means that I leave coaching for a year, then I leave coaching for a year. At some point, your principles have to matter, and I think Jim Schwartz is a man of principle,” Crawford said.

In a strange twist, Schwartz is still under contract with the Browns, who may have planned for him to stay on staff no matter how the search to replace Kevin Stefanski played out. That may have been more palatable if one of the younger finalists, Nate Scheelhaase or Grant Udinski, was the choice, but seeing the Browns hire one of the oldest first-time head coaches in NFL history, from an AFC North rival, no less, was understandably hurtful.

However, Schwartz may have no choice but to put on a brave face and find a way to work under Monken, who was the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. There may not be an opportunity to be had in the NFL, and the Browns may not allow him to pursue one if there were.

So, forfeiting the remainder of his contract may be the only way for Schwartz to move on. It would be a highly risky move for a 59-year-old at this stage of his career, as there is no guarantee a job will be waiting on the other side, especially in the wake of a messy breakup like this.

Not many people get to leave the game on their own terms, so Schwartz may have to simply accept his fate, whatever it might be.

