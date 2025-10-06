Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Have A Glaring Problem With Veteran WR

Browns Have A Glaring Problem With Veteran WR

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Have A Glaring Problem With Veteran WR
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 season expecting Jerry Jeudy to lead their receiving corps.

Analysts and fans viewed him as the dependable option while other receivers remained question marks.

After five weeks and a 1-4 record, Jeudy appears to be losing that spotlight.

The running back situation has found clarity with Quinshon Judkins emerging as a reliable option, but the receiving corps still lacks a true WR1 capable of consistent high-level production.

Jeudy’s struggles became painfully evident in Week 5, where he managed just two catches for 15 yards on five targets.

“Jerry Jeudy: 5 targets, 2 catches, 15 yards, 1 crippling third-down drop. Second half: One target, no catches,” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson noted.

What’s becoming a glaring problem is that Jeudy is rising on one concerning list: league leaders in drops.

Only 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. are ahead of him with five drops each.

Jeudy is tied with Titans receiver Calvin Ridley and Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb with four drops through just five games.

Per Fox Sports, he has hauled in only 44.1 percent of his 34 targets while averaging just 39.4 yards per game. Those numbers simply don’t reflect WR1 production.

Cleveland could benefit from acquiring a reliable playmaker who consistently shows up, particularly to help their young quarterbacks develop and thrive.

Still, without a true WR1 who can threaten defenses deep, the Browns struggle to stretch the field and maximize their offensive potential.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie Proves He’s Built For The Spotlight
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation