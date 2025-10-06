Browns Have A Glaring Problem With Veteran WR

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 season expecting Jerry Jeudy to lead their receiving corps.

Analysts and fans viewed him as the dependable option while other receivers remained question marks.

After five weeks and a 1-4 record, Jeudy appears to be losing that spotlight.

The running back situation has found clarity with Quinshon Judkins emerging as a reliable option, but the receiving corps still lacks a true WR1 capable of consistent high-level production.

Jeudy’s struggles became painfully evident in Week 5, where he managed just two catches for 15 yards on five targets.

“Jerry Jeudy: 5 targets, 2 catches, 15 yards, 1 crippling third-down drop. Second half: One target, no catches,” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson noted.

What’s becoming a glaring problem is that Jeudy is rising on one concerning list: league leaders in drops.

Only 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. are ahead of him with five drops each.

Jeudy is tied with Titans receiver Calvin Ridley and Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb with four drops through just five games.

Per Fox Sports, he has hauled in only 44.1 percent of his 34 targets while averaging just 39.4 yards per game. Those numbers simply don’t reflect WR1 production.

Cleveland could benefit from acquiring a reliable playmaker who consistently shows up, particularly to help their young quarterbacks develop and thrive.

Still, without a true WR1 who can threaten defenses deep, the Browns struggle to stretch the field and maximize their offensive potential.

