Browns Rookie Proves He’s Built For The Spotlight

The Cleveland Browns may have found their next featured back in Quinshon Judkins.

The second-round pick has made a real impression on the field.

Fans who have been missing Nick Chubb might be finding a new source of excitement in the 21-year-old tailback.

Insider Jordan Schultz recently highlighted statistics that underline just how capable Judkins has been in recent weeks to handle the NFL spotlight.

“Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins showed why he’s a true RB1 today: 23 carries, 128 total yards. It’s not just Judkins’ downhill running style and breakaway speed — it’s his patience, vision and balance. Just an absolute workhorse back with real tools,” Schultz noted.

#Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins showed why he’s a true RB1 today: • 23 carries

• 128 total yards It’s not just Judkins’ downhill running style and breakaway speed — it’s his patience, vision and balance. Just an absolute workhorse back with real tools. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/M2hX8LWfF4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 5, 2025

His Week 5 performance against Minnesota reinforced his rising-star status, despite Cleveland’s 21-17 International Series loss to the Vikings.

Judkins carried the workload like a bell-cow, rushing 23 times for 110 yards and adding an 18-yard reception.

Judkins’ combination of physicality, burst, and patience draws immediate comparisons to Chubb, signaling that Cleveland has seamlessly replaced its former star with a remarkably similar prototype.

Dillon Gabriel’s first NFL start was a tough test in London, but Judkins quietly stole the show for Cleveland’s 2025 draft class.

Time and again, he kept drives alive and sustained momentum, giving the team a chance to stay competitive until the very end.

His early consistency and ability to command the offense confirm he’s not just a rookie filling a role.

While Gabriel’s effort will make headlines, Judkins’ dependable play reflected the determination and poise the Browns hope to build on moving forward.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Speaks Out About Browns' 1-4 Start