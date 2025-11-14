Jim Schwartz Sees Something Special In Young Browns Defender

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Unfortunately, it can only do so much when things aren’t going their way on the other side of the ball.

That’s why keeping the team together might be a major challenge. As Myles Garrett has already shown this season, there’s a growing frustration, and it’s hard to stay motivated when one part of the team isn’t doing its job.

With that in mind, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz recently praised Ronnie Hickman for emerging as a defensive leader.

“I think Ronnie’s really stepped into a leadership role for us. He’s been an extremely consistent player. There’s not a lot of ups and downs in his play, and he’s got some ballhawk in him. It’s a good sign moving forward for us and for him,” Schwartz said.

Ronnie has been stacking games pic.twitter.com/BQfLObQt09 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2025

Hickman: An Underrated Leader on the Browns Defense

Hickman has always been an underrated player, as he’s not someone fans would mention when talking about the Browns’ stellar defense. That being said, it takes more than just talent to be important to the team, and Hickman has established himself as a respected voice in the locker room.

He’s the type of player whose work doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet. He’s an experienced veteran who can hold the group together.

It’s been a shame to see the defensive efforts go to waste more often than not this season. Hopefully, the Browns will keep that core around for the long run, and the front office will finally get the pieces they need to fix the offense.

While the offense continues to struggle, the defense has repeatedly shown it can get the job done when mistakes are minimized. If the Browns can provide support on the other side of the ball, players like Hickman could be the difference in close games

