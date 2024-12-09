Browns Have Interesting Odds For Chiefs Game

The Cleveland Browns are currently riding a two-game losing streak, looking to earn their fourth victory this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

At 3-10, Cleveland is now officially eliminated from playoff contention while the Chiefs clinched their division with Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the Chargers.

Kansas City also has a two-game lead over the entire AFC, and the Chiefs can secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by extending their three-game winning streak in Week 15.

With the Browns having little to play for beyond pride, oddsmakers could have a tough decision to make in terms of setting the spread for this contest.

Analyst Nick Camino shared the initial odds for the upcoming contest as the Browns are interestingly picked as six-point underdogs against the Chiefs.

#Browns listed as a 6-point underdog next week vs. Chiefs in Cleveland… https://t.co/lw90mbisfa — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) December 9, 2024

Cleveland dropped their second game in six days, losing 27-14 to Pittsburgh in Week 14.

The Browns could not complete their season sweep against the Steelers on Sunday, extending their regular season losing streak to 21 consecutive games inside Acrisure Stadium.

Quarterback Jameis Winston – who threw for a franchise record 497 yards against Denver on Monday night – struggled Sunday against the Steelers, finishing the outing with 212 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Hosting the Chiefs this week could bring significant national attention to the Browns, something this franchise has enjoyed with multiple primetime games over the past month.

Kansas City engineered a last-minute drive to beat the Chargers on Sunday during their primetime affair, earning a season sweep over Los Angeles and assuring the franchise of a spot in the postseason as a result.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes 1 Conversation Needs To End About Jameis Winston