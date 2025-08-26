Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Browns Have Made A Decision About Diontae Johnson’s Future

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns keep making moves.

The wide receiver depth chart is looking clearer ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, they won’t keep veteran WR Diontae Johnson around.

“The #Browns are releasing WR Diontae Johnson, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The seven-year veteran was with the team since signing in late April,” Garafolo posted on X.

As disappointing as this may be, it’s not much of a surprise.

Johnson didn’t always put forth his best effort out there, and there’s a case to be made for him being partly to blame for Dillon Gabriel’s pick-six in the preseason.

As a veteran, he was expected to lead by example and elevate the competition in training camp, but that wasn’t necessarily the case.

The Browns gave him a chance after the NFL Draft.

The fact that he was still unsigned speaks volumes about how he’s perceived around the league right now.

This may have been his final chance to make a roster after playing for three teams last season.

It’s been years since he’s been an impactful pass-catcher, and given some well-documented character issues, teams might feel he’s not worth the risk at this point.

The Browns will reportedly keep 32-year-old veteran DeAndre Carter around, which, given his age, was a bit of a surprising decision.

With Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond, and Jamari Thrash all but guaranteed to make the 53-man roster as well, that leaves one spot open for Kaden Davis and Gage Larvadain.

The latter might be the favorite to get the final roster spot, given his skill set as a returner and strong preseason play, with Davis potentially staying on the team as a practice squad player.

Browns Nation