Insider Reveals Difficult Question For Browns To Answer With Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns already had enough on their plate.

Now, Myles Garrett might want to leave.

The star defensive end just put the franchise on notice with his comments about wanting to play meaningful games and win a Super Bowl, and some believe this is long overdue.

With that in mind, the team will have to decide whether to move on from Garrett and get a huge haul while they still can or continue doubling down on him.

When asked about that, NFL insider Albert Breer claimed it might have everything to do with their quarterback situation.

On 92.3 The Fan, he argued that the Browns would need to determine whether they will be good enough fast enough to compete while Garrett is still there.

“You have to have a real discussion because of his age. ‘Are we going to be in a position to compete for a championship fast enough where Myles is still going to be in his prime? What are we doing at QB to facilitate that?” Breer said.

If that’s the case, then they should hold onto him.

If not, then they might be better off trading him.

That makes sense, especially considering we’ve seen how disgruntled players can disrupt everything for the team.

They will have to have a long talk with their best player to make sure he buys in on what they intend to do.

Otherwise, they risk a potential holdout, and that’s never good for team chemistry.

Losing a player like Garrett would be a catastrophe for any team, especially one that might be poised for Super Bowl contention.

Then again, if the Browns intend to retool and address most of the issues with their roster, he will be their most valuable trade piece.

