Browns Have Made A Decision About Dustin Hopkins’ Future

The Cleveland Browns made a decisive move to overhaul their special teams unit on Tuesday.

The franchise released their veteran kicker, ending a turbulent two-year tenure and clearing the path for a fresh start at one of the most critical positions on the roster.

“Browns have terminated the contract of kicker Dustin Hopkins,” Mary Kay Cabot reported.

Hopkins struggled significantly during the 2024 season, connecting on just 18 of 27 field goal attempts for a disappointing 66.7 percent conversion rate.

His accuracy issues tied him for the second-most misses in the league and created mounting pressure for change.

The decision allows Andre Szmyt to take over as the primary kicker.

Szmyt impressed throughout training camp and preseason, capping his strong showing with a clutch 37-yard game-winning kick that helped seal his roster spot.

Cleveland initially invested heavily in Hopkins with a three-year, $15.9 million contract. However, his continued struggles in high-pressure situations forced the organization to explore other options.

It’s a significant financial commitment they were willing to abandon for better performance.

Szmyt brings impressive credentials despite lacking NFL experience. The Syracuse product claimed the Lou Groza Award as a freshman, establishing himself as one of college football’s premier kickers.

His consistency remained strong throughout his collegiate career.

Since leaving Syracuse, Szmyt has gained additional experience competing in various professional leagues. That background helped prepare him for this opportunity with the Browns.

The roster move reflects Cleveland’s commitment to addressing special teams weaknesses that plagued the team last season.

Szmyt will need to prove his collegiate success can translate to the NFL level when the regular season begins.

