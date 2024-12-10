Browns Have Made A Decision About Kadarius Toney’s Future

As the Cleveland Browns limp to the finish line during this disappointing 2024 NFL season, the storied franchise has been making some moves and tweaking the roster in certain areas to get them through the final four games.

With the Browns officially eliminated from playoff contention after their loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend, Cleveland can pivot toward the future of its franchise and what players it’ll prioritize keeping beyond the 2024 campaign.

Apparently, after an ugly muffed punt that sealed the deal for the Steelers in Week 14, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is not in those plans in Cleveland, as the team didn’t waste any time on making a move involving the two-time Super Bowl champion wideout.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns have officially waived the 25-year-old journeyman.

Browns waived WR Kadarius Toney. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2024

After being a highly-touted first-round draft pick for the New York Giants, nothing has gone right for Toney in terms of proving his worth as a potential game-changer at the wide receiver position in the NFL.

Even though he won two Super Bowl titles with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs over the past two years, Toney never played a big role in Andy Reid’s offense, and that carried over to his short stint under Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.

With the Browns parting ways with Toney, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the once-promising wide receiver, as he might find it challenging to land with another team on the NFL level after three consecutive failed stints with notable teams.

